Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-08-20

YEREVAN, 28 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 August, USD exchange rate up by 0.21 drams to 487.24 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.32 drams to 579.23 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 6.54 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.44 drams to 646.66 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 129.50 drams to 30137.36 drams. Silver price up by 13.50 drams to 426.8 drams. Platinum price up by 225.50 drams to 14568.57 drams.

 





