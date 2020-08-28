Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 August

Defense minister Tonoyan says situation in Armenian-Azerbaijani border is stable and predictable

Defense minister Tonoyan says situation in Armenian-Azerbaijani border is stable and predictable

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian defense minister Davit Tonoyan assesses the situation in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as stable and predictable.

“I will call it in this way – stable and predictable”, the minister told reporters today at the Parliament.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration