Defense minister Tonoyan says situation in Armenian-Azerbaijani border is stable and predictable
YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian defense minister Davit Tonoyan assesses the situation in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as stable and predictable.
“I will call it in this way – stable and predictable”, the minister told reporters today at the Parliament.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
