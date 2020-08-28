Armenia defense ministry awards Russian servicemen for major work aimed at preventing COVID-19

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. At the order of Armenia’s defense minister Davit Tonoyan, several servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces – Alexei Susloparov, Vasili Chukhralyai, Alexei Stupnikov, Sergei Kalganov, Sergei Parfenov, Alexei Biserov, have been awarded with the Marshal Baghramyan and For the Military Cooperation Medals for their major works aimed at preventing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and conducting testing in the Armenian Armed Forces, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

The awarding ceremony took place today at the Armenian defense ministry, attended by Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin, Russian Embassy’s military attaché, Colonel Andrei Grishchuk.

Armenian defense minister Davit Tonoyan expressed gratitude to the Russian side for the support provided in fighting the novel coronavirus. He wished the Russian servicemen personal and professional achievements.

In their turn the Russian specialists thanked for highly appreciating their service.

