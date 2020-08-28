Russian military holds Army 2020 airshow in Yerevan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Fighter jets and military helicopters of the Russian military displayed exhibition flights at the Erebuni airfield in Yerevan in an airshow as part of the Army 2020 International Military-Technical Forum.

The airshow involved MIG-29s, MI-24s and MI-8MTVs.

The exhibition was open for the public.

