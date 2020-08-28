Emirati, Armenian women diplomats hold online discussion on Emirati Women’s Day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the Emirati Women’s Day, an online discussion titled Women’s Empowerment in the UAE was held with the participation of Emirati and Armenian women diplomats and politicians.

The discussion has been organized by the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Armenia.

During the discussion President of the Armenian Young Women’s Association Lilit Asatryan said the role of an Armenian woman has undergone changes throughout the history, and during the years of the First Republic of Armenia an Armenian woman had an opportunity of both electing and being elected.

“The parliament of the First Republic of Armenia has had 4 female MPs in 1918-1920. Over 100 years ago the Armenian woman not only had an opportunity to elect, but also to be elected. Probably you all know, but I would like to state that the first woman Ambassador in the world has also been an Armenian”, she said. “You always need to ask a question to yourself: who if not me? Who can solve this or that problem, if not me?”

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan