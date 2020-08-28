Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 August

Armenia's Byurakan Observatory promotes regional astronomical tourism

Armenia's Byurakan Observatory promotes regional astronomical tourism

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. The Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory in Armenia is implementing an international astronomical tourism project directed at the region and has announced its official website August 28.

The website offers information and much more on the astrophysical history and development of Armenia and other countries in the region.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration