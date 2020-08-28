Armenia's Byurakan Observatory promotes regional astronomical tourism
13:56, 28 August, 2020
YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. The Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory in Armenia is implementing an international astronomical tourism project directed at the region and has announced its official website August 28.
The website offers information and much more on the astrophysical history and development of Armenia and other countries in the region.
