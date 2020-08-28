Acting deputy minister of environment dismissed
YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Vardan Melikyan has been relieved from the position of acting deputy minister of environment.
The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
