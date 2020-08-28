Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 August

Acting deputy minister of environment dismissed

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Vardan Melikyan has been relieved from the position of acting deputy minister of environment.

The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





