LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-08-20

LONDON, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 August:

The price of aluminum up by 0.31% to $1779.00, copper price up by 0.90% to $6584.00, lead price down by 0.52% to $1994.50, nickel price up by 1.03% to $15077.00, tin price up by 0.88% to $17517.00, zinc price down by 0.38% to $2480.50, molybdenum price stood at $16887.00, cobalt price stood at $33200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





