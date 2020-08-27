Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 August

Universal income declaration mechanisms discussed at Government

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Issues related to the mechanisms of investing universal declaration of income of citizens were discussed at the Government on August 27 headed by PM Pashinyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the office of the Prime Minister, a number of proposals and observations were presented during exchange of ideas.

Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the investment of the culture of income declaration, emphasizing that the aim of this reform is shaping state-oriented mentality and civic responsibility. The PM tasked to continue the works for elaborating mechanisms for universal income declaration and present proposals.

 





