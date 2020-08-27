Expert calls on int’l organizations to react to Azerbaijani mistreatment of Armenian POW

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. International law and human rights expert Siranush Sahakyan is calling on authorities to contact international humanitarian law organizations over Azerbaijan’s treatment of the captive officer Gurgen Alaverdyan, particularly over the video where he is seen forcibly reading a pre-written text on camera in Azerbaijani captivity.

“It’s obvious from the video that our officer is reading the text,” she said. “Basically they forced him through violence and threats to do so. Of course, the Azerbaijani’s claim the false version that a raid had taken place, which is false,” Sahakyan told ARMENPRESS.

Sahakyan says she has an impression from the video that an interest is being artificially created around the person, which is inadmissible.

“This all is taking place under terror and threats, which means that the life and health of the prisoner of war are in danger. The violation of these rules contradicts the Geneva Conventions and in case of consistency it is possible to advance the issue of holding the Azerbaijani commanding personnel to account,” she said.

Sahakyan says the OSCE must draw attention to the incident. “I believe that human rights organizations must react to such incidents, at least through political statements,” Siranush Sahakyan said.

Armenian military officer Gurgen Alaverdyan was taken prisoner by Azerbaijani troops on August 24 after getting lost in severe fog at an outpost.

The Azerbaijani media then released a video where Alaverdyan is seen reading a text for the camera. The Armenian Defense Minister contacted Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk and noted that the videos made by Azerbaijan constitute a violation of international humanitarian law.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan