IDBank carries out 2nd issue of USD bonds of 2020

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Considering the significant demand for the issued bonds, on August 27 of this year, IDBank has issued a new USD tranche.

The total volume of the nominal coupon bonds of the second issue of 2020 is USD 5 million. The maturity of the issue of bonds is 27 months, the annual coupon interest rate is 4.75%, and coupons should be paid quarterly․

The bonds of the second issue of 2020 will be placed starting from August 27 to November 26, after which they will be listed in OJSC “Armenian Stock Exchange” and will be quoted by the Marketmaker.

To get bonds it is necessary to fill in the form and present it to the Bank. You can get the detailed information about the bonds here.

The funds attracted by means of nominal bonds are considered to be guaranteed bank deposits and are guaranteed by the Deposit Guarantee Fund of Armenia.

The Bond prospectus was registered by the CBA, resolution N 1/291A of the Chairman of the CBA. The electronic version of the prospectus and the final terms of issue are available on the official website of the Bank at www.idbank.am.

