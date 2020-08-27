President Sarkissian bestows National Hero highest title to doctor Hagop Hovaguimian

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on bestowing doctor Hagop (Hrayr) Hovaguimian with the National Hero highest title, the ministry of healthcare said.

Doctor Hagop Hovaguimian received the Order of Motherland for saving numerous human lives, for his exclusive services in the healthcare sector, creating an innovative medical center conducting complex heart surgeries, preparing new specialists, etc.

The Armenian President signed the respective decree based on the Prime Minister’s petition.

The Order of Motherland is awarded for exceptional services of nationwide importance rendered to the Republic of Armenia in the spheres of the defense of the state and strengthening of law and order, as well as for creation of significant national values. Person awarded with the Order of Motherland is considered a National Hero of Armenia.

Hagop (Hrayr) Hovaguimian is the first doctor National Hero.

