2016 April War hero Capt. Urfanyan to receive posthumous Hero of Artsakh title

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has received a motion from the Ministry of Defense to posthumously award the Hero of Artsakh title to Captain Armenak Urfanyan, the 26-year-old serviceman who was killed in action during fierce battles in 2016 when Azerbaijani military launched an offensive in what became known as the April Four Day War.

“There were numerous discussions about Armenak Urfanyan’s selfless and patriotic conduct. To worthily appreciate his heroic character, I believe this will be the best decision on the holiday of the Artsakh Republic declaration. I will be happy and proud to approve this decision,” Harutyunyan said in a statement.

Overnight April 1-2, Captain Urfanyan and his troops came under heavy enemy fire in a heavily outnumbered ambush from Azerbaijan. During the fierce battle, the captain destroyed multiple attacking enemy fighters and one engineering-reconaissance armored vehicle. He was killed in action from a tank fire.

He was awarded the posthumous Medal for Combat Service of Artsakh and the 1st Class Combat Cross Medal of Armenia.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

Corrections: An earlier version of this article erroneously stated that the motion was filed by the President to the Defense Ministry. In fact, the Defense Ministry submitted the motion to the President.