Survivors of deadly domestic violence incident in Armenian town to be taken to children’s care home

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. A 4-year-old child who was among the seven children to be severely beaten in a shocking domestic violence incident in the village of Khashtarak of Tavush province has recovered from the sustained injuries and will discharged from a Yerevan hospital.

The Surb Astvatsamayr Medical Center said the 6 children will be transferred to a children’s care home, according to preliminary information. 5 of the children were hospitalized with acute exogenous poisoning. The other two had severe traumas.

One of the 7 victims, a six year-old child, had died earlier from multiple traumas.

A 28-year-old woman from the village of Khashtarak, Tavush was arrested last week on suspicion of severely beating her five children. The woman’s father, 57, was also detained and charged. A preliminary investigation has revealed that the woman has also regularly battered her two nephews. The 7 children have been recognized as victims in the criminal case.

The incident prompted a reaction from the government, with Tavush Governor Hayk Chobanyan convening an emergency meeting.

Later, the Pashinyan Administration called for heightened and stronger measures to prevent domestic violence incidents.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan