Armenian PM congratulates Moldova’s Dodon on Independence Day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Igor Dodon of the Republic of Moldova on the country’s Independence Day, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and to the friendly Moldovan people on the National Day of the Republic of Moldova - Independence Day.

I am pleased to highlight the reciprocated steps aimed at developing and expanding the agenda of the Armenian-Moldovan interstate relations, as well as to reaffirm our strong commitment to complement the bilateral agenda.

I am hopeful that the soonest possible stabilization of the epidemiological situation will allow us to resume the dynamic contacts between our two countries.

Dear Mr. Dodon, I avail myself of this opportunity to wish you robust health and every success in your highly responsible state position, as well as peace and prosperity - to the friendly people of Moldova,” Prime Minister Pashinyan said in his congratulatory message.