Armenian President congratulates Moldovan counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Moldova Igor Dodon on the country’s national day – the Independence Day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

“The inter-state relations of Armenia and Moldova are based on mutual respect and friendly traditions between our peoples.

We are ready to make efforts to further deepen and expand the bilateral cooperation”, the Armenian President said in his letter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan






