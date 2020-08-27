LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-08-20
LONDON, AUGUST 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 August:
The price of aluminum stood at $1773.50, copper price stood at $6525.00, lead price stood at $2005.00, nickel price stood at $14923.00, tin price stood at $17365.00, zinc price stood at $2490.00, molybdenum price down by 1.16% to $16887.00, cobalt price stood at $33200.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
