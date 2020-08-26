Defense Minister Tonoyan condemns footage released by Azerbaijan in a conversation with Kasprzyk

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan held a telephone conversation with Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, ARMENPRESS reports MoD spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.

Shushanyan noted that during the conversation the Defense Minister drew the attention of Ambassador Kasprzyk on the two footages released by the Azerbaijani media outlets today and earlier with the participation of Armenian officer Gurgen Alaverdyan. Tonoyan emphasized that the footages are a gross violation of international laws, including humanitarian law.

‘’The Geneva Conventions guarantee the protection of the rights of war prisoners, respect for their honor and dignity, which must preclude any form of degrading treatment, regardless of the circumstances in which the person is placed under the jurisdiction of the other party. Serviceman Gurgen Alaverdyan is obviously forced to read the text in imperfect Armenian’’, Stepanyan wrote.

Gurgen Alaverdyan appeared in the Azerbaijani territory on August 24. The Defense Ministry of Armenia announced that according to preliminary data, he has been disoriented due to bad weather conditions.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan