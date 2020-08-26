Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 August

Measures to foster investment programs discussed at Government

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan convened a consultation on August 26 to discuss the interim report of the activities of the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF).

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Chief Executive Officer of ANIF David Papazian presented the potential investment programs discussed in the sidelines of public-private cooperation.

In the sidelines of the anti-crisis measures of the Government, the goals and toolkits of ANIF were discussed.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that ANIF is an important tool for the anti-crisis policy and tasked to continue works in the direction of investment programs.





