Armenian economy shows signs of activation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Economic activity index of Armenia increased by 9.7% in July compared with June, ARNENPRESS was informed from the data released by the Statistical Committee of Armenia. Moreover, almost all economic branches recorded growth in July.

Industrial output rose by 1.4% in July against June, construction rose by 10.8%, trade turnover by 11.7%, services by 0.9%, foreign trade by 2.4%, where export rose by 1.5% and import rose by 2.9%.

Average monthly salary increased by 5.4% in July against June.

Electricity production rose by 16.2%, while the consumer price index decreased by 2.1%.

But the economic indexes for January-July show that economic activity index in Armenia declined by 5.7% against the same period of 2019. All the countries of the world record economic decline as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan