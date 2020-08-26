Armenian President expresses solidarity with victims of Yerevan gas explosion

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian expresses solidarity with the victims of the gas explosion in one of Yerevan buildings,

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, Sarkissian extended deep condolences to the family of Artur Ghazaryan, who died as a result of the explosion and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

President Sarkissian expressed confidence that the consequences of the incident will be eliminated as soon as possible with the efforts of the city authorities and the Government.