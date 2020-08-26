Artsakh plans to expand and develop relations with Russia in coming five years

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Next five years are going to be a period of expanding and developing the existing relations with Russia for the Republic of Artsakh, Artsakh presidential spokesman Vahram Poghosyan said on Facebook.

“The Republic of Artsakh is building its relations with the Russian Federation with the logic of friendly policy. One of the largest Armenian communities is in Russia, and most of Armenians who ever emigrated from Artsakh have settled in Russia. In order to meet the demand for keeping the close ties with the compatriots, the airtime of programs in Russian broadcast on public TV will soon increase through a legislative amendment at the initiative of the President of the Republic and Free Fatherland-United Civilian Alliance bloc and United Fatherland party”, he said.

Poghosyan also informed that according to another initiative the teaching time of Russian language will also increase.

