Armenian defense minister, Georgian Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received today Ambassador of Georgia to Armenia Giorgi Saganelidze and outgoing military attaché at the Embassy of Georgia in Armenia, Colonel Gaga Khachidze on the completion of his mission, the ministry told Armenpress.

Minister Tonoyan thanked Colonel Khachidze for contributing to the development of cooperation between the Armenian and Georgian defense ministries and wished him success in his future activities.

At the meeting other issues of bilateral mutual interest, relating to the Armenian-Georgian defense and security cooperation, were discussed.

The sides also exchanged views on the recent regional developments.

