Over 50 detained after August 25 mass protests in Belarus

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Some 51 people were detained during protests in Belarus on August 25, which were attended by 4,800 citizens, TASS reports citing the republic’s Interior Ministry.

“The biggest number of protesters were in Minsk, Brest and Molodechno”, the ministry said.

Some 16,750 people also took part in the events in support of peace, security and calm in Belarus. The most active events took place in the Brest and Grodno regions as well as in the capital and in the Minsk Region.

Belarus has been hit by mass protests after the August 9 presidential election. The protesters challenged the outcome of the vote. According to the final data of the Central Election Commission, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won 80.10% of the vote. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who was considered as his key rival, garnered 10.12% of the ballot.

During the first days of riots, the protesters clashed with police. Over 6,000 people were detained while dozens of police officers and protesters were injured.