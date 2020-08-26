Environment Minister orders immediate proceedings over killing of endangered brown bear cub

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Environment Romanos Petrosyan has ordered an immediate response to the killing of a bear cub in the Armenian countryside. Former lawmaker Lyova Khachatryan found the cub and contacted authorities and shared photos online.

The ministry will contact law enforcement agencies and the Environmental and Subsoil Inspection Agency for further proceedings, Petrosyan’s spokesperson Davit Grigoryan said in a statement.

The brown bear is currently listed in Armenia’s Red Book – the list of the country’s endangered, vulnerable or threatened animals under special protection. Hunting an endangered animal is punishable by up to 3 months in jail with up to 5 million drams in penalties. Grigoryan says the ministry condemns the “unacceptable” act against the endangered animal.

