Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 August

Armenian team participates in Guardian of Order MP competition of International Army Games 2020

Armenian team participates in Guardian of Order MP competition of International Army Games 2020

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. The Guardian of Order military police competition of the International Army Games 2020 has kicked off at the Alabino range near Moscow.

Teams from Armenia, Iran and Russia are participating in the event. The Armenian Defense Ministry said that Armenian participants successfully completed the shooting phase of the competition.

Armenian specialists of the Field Kitchen competition also delivered a successful performance.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration