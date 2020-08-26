Armenian team participates in Guardian of Order MP competition of International Army Games 2020

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. The Guardian of Order military police competition of the International Army Games 2020 has kicked off at the Alabino range near Moscow.

Teams from Armenia, Iran and Russia are participating in the event. The Armenian Defense Ministry said that Armenian participants successfully completed the shooting phase of the competition.

Armenian specialists of the Field Kitchen competition also delivered a successful performance.

