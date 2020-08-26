Armenia’s defense industry plans serial production in several directions

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Serial production in several directions is planned in the Armenian military-industrial sector, the Minister of High Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan told a news conference.

“Test production of a number of products and new developments were launched, tests were carried out, and as a result serial production is planned to be launched in these directions,” he said.

“Successful tests of unmanned aerial vehicles were also carried out, and you have seen their application in real combat conditions during the July battles,” he added, referring to the Azerbaijani attacks on Armenia.

He said that the Military-Industrial Committee has carried out the development of national standards of military industry and has studied international experience.

