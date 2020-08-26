Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 August

Armenia’s national postal operator to launch subsidiary in China

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS.  Armenia’s national postal operator HayPost is planning to launch a subsidiary in China, Minister of High Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan said at a news conference.

He said the company’s subsidiary in the United States has been re-opened. “The HayPost subsidiary in the US state of Delaware has been re-opened, which will boost trade turnover with the US. The company is also planning to launch a subsidiary in China,” Arshakyan said.

He said bilateral talks with Russia’s postal service are currently underway, which will result in the development of many new postal logistic services.

HayPost is currently developing a new development strategy, he said.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





