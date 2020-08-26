Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 August

Irkutsk to host Armenia-Russia military-technical cooperation meeting

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Minister of Defense Makar Ghambaryan will lead a delegation to the Russian city of Irkutsk from September 14-18 for the 15th meeting of the Armenia-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation.

