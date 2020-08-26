No new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. No new case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare said.

So far, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Artsakh is 271, with 252 recoveries.

The number of active cases stands at 17.

35 citizens are currently quarantined.

No death case has been registered.

Two death cases have been registered, when the patients had a coronavirus but died from other disease.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan