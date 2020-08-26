Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 August

Flash floods kill at least 30 in Afghanistan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. At least 30 people have been killed by flash floods caused by torrential rains in the city of Charikar in Afghanistan’s Parwan province north of the capital Kabul, AFP reports.

Many children are among the dead.

Dozens are injured and hundreds of homes were destroyed, according to news reports.

