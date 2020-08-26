LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-08-20

LONDON, AUGUST 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 August:

The price of aluminum down by 0.14% to $1773.50, copper price down by 0.53% to $6525.00, lead price up by 1.13% to $2005.00, nickel price up by 0.11% to $14923.00, tin price up by 0.93% to $17365.00, zinc price up by 1.38% to $2490.00, molybdenum price stood at $17086.00, cobalt price stood at $33200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.