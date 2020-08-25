Ararat Mirzoyan sends condolence message to Georgian Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan sent a condolence message to Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Archil Talakvadze over the bus crash neat Shatili village. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, the message runs as follows,

“Your Excellency,

I was deeply saddened to learn about the minibus accident near the Shatili village, which claimed human lives and caused injuries. I extend our most sincere condolences and words of support to you and the friendly people of Georgia.

At this difficult time I wish patience and fortitude to the relatives of the victims as well as speedy recovery to the injured''.