Aeroflot will start operating 2 flights a week from Yerevan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Aeroflot will start operating flights twice a week, every Thursday and Saturday starting from August 27, ARMENPRESS was informed from the website of Zvartnots airport.

Tickets for the flights operated on Thursdays and Saturdays from Yerevan's Zvartnots Airport to Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport can be purchased only by those citizens who will continue their flights from Sheremetyevo Airport to Los Angeles, Shanghai and European counties.

Please note that when traveling from Sheremetyevo Airport to a transit country, passengers must have a PCR certificate (English or Russian version) issued less than 72 hours before departure. The passenger should also study the rules of entry into the country of departure and have all the necessary documents with him/her․

Let us remind that, from now on, if a person entering the territory of the Republic of Armenia doesn’t have symptoms of the coronavirus and hasn’t been hospitalized, he/she may choose either self-isolation for 14 days or taking a PCR test during self-isolation and, if the test results are negative, he/she may interrupt the self-isolation.

According to the decision of the State of Emergency Commandant of Armenia, during current state of mitigating conditions, those who arrive to Armenia must be self-isolated for 14 days. The isolation period can be reduced due to negative test results.

