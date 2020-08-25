Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-08-20

YEREVAN, 25 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 August, USD exchange rate up by 0.46 drams to 485.71 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.30 drams to 574.50 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 6.50 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 636.96 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 334.53 drams to 30356.6 drams. Silver price up by 0.94 drams to 419.83 drams. Platinum price up by 481.79 drams to 14522.82 drams.