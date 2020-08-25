Armenia’s humanitarian mission donates over 2 tons of medical items to Aleppo’s hospitals

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s humanitarian mission consisting of healthcare workers, in cooperation with the General Consulate of Armenia in Aleppo, donated more than 2 tons of medical and healthcare items to Aleppo’s hospitals on August 24, the Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise SNCO told Armenpress.

The local healthcare officials expressed their gratitude to the Armenian doctors for the assistance provided. According to them, the Armenian and Syrian doctors are making joint efforts for assisting the injured people. The hospital staff thanked Armenia’s authorities, healthcare structures for the support.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan