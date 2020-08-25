Armenian FM expresses solidarity to Georgian counterpart over tragic accident in Dusheti

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held today a phone conversation with his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

Minister Mnatsakanyan expressed solidarity with Minister Zalkaliani on the tragic accident in Dusheti municipality conveying condolences to the families of the deceased and wishing speedy recovery to the injured.

The Foreign Ministers touched upon a number of issues of bilateral agenda by attaching importance to the consistent efforts towards the further strengthening of the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

Ministers Mnatsakanyan and Zalkaliani exchanged views on the steps aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 and addressing its social and economic consequences.

During the phone call the Foreign Minister of Armenia underlined the importance of the efforts aimed at maintaining regional peace, security and stability, as well as the cooperation to this end.