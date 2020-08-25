Armenia Healthcare Ministry COVID-19 response spending totals 9,4 billion from March to August

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Healthcare said its coronavirus response spending from March 1 to August 1 totaled approximately 9,4 billion drams.

The money was spent on prevention, control, treatment and other complex actions, it said.

More than 2,2 billion drams was spent on maintenance of the medical centers which were designated to treat coronavirus patients.

Payments to multi-specialty medical centers totaled 144,116,000 drams.

760,948,184 drams was paid in bonuses to staff.

Nearly 400,000,000 was spent on maintaining temporary isolation facilities.

PPE - 854,473,744 drams.

The health ministry said it spent 1,432,579,185 drams on medicine and 2,561,464,348 drams on medical equipment.

776,334,303 drams was allocated for the renovation of medical centers.

More than 200 million was spent on procurements for other state bodies.

The total amount of spending is 9 billion 381 million 975 thousand 858 drams.

The health ministry said the report includes only their own expenditures, because other government agencies have made other spending as well. It said it will issue regular reports on the continuous spending.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan