Armenian PM congratulates Uruguay’s President on Independence Day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Uruguay Luis Lacalle Pou on the Independence Day, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“I warmly congratulate you and the good people of Uruguay on the national day – the Independence Day, wishing peace and prosperity.

The Armenian-Uruguayan traditional warm and friendly relations have a firm base thanks to which sincere dialogue and productive cooperation have been formed between our states.

I am full of hope that we will record new achievements in the friendly relations between our countries for the benefit of the welfare of our peoples”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan