COVID-19: Armenia reports 111 new cases, 426 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. 111 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 42,936, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

426 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 36,475.

1299 tests were conducted in the past one day.

4 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 858.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other diseases has reached 260 (4 new such cases).

The number of active cases is 5343.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan