LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-08-20

LONDON, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 August:

The price of aluminum up by 0.82% to $1776.00, copper price up by 0.27% to $6559.50, lead price down by 0.15% to $1982.50, nickel price up by 2.03% to $14906.00, tin price down by 2.49% to $17205.00, zinc price down by 0.75% to $2456.00, molybdenum price stood at $17086.00, cobalt price stood at $33200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.