Putin, Lukashenko discuss situation in Belarus and COVID-19

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Presidents of Belarus and Russia, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, held a telephone conversation on August 24, ARMENPRESS reports the press service of the President of Belarus informed.

The Presidents discussed the situation in and over Belarus, particularly in the western part of the country.

In addition, the Heads of State discussed issues over the fight against coronavirus. In this context the Presidents agreed that the citizens of Belarus will voluntarily participate in the 3rd stage of the tests of the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine. Belarus will also become the 1st country to receive the vaccine.

