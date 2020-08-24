Nikol Pashinyan offers condolences to Georgian Premier

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a condolence message to Georgian Premier Giorgi Gakharia over the tragic car accident in Dusheti region. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the message says,

“Your Excellency,

I was deeply grieved to learn of the tragic car accident in Dusheti region that left many innocent victims.

Condoling with you and the brotherly people of Georgia, I express my sympathy and support to victims’ families. I wish the wounded a speedy recovery.”