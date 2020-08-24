Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-08-20

YEREVAN, 24 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 August, USD exchange rate up by 0.20 drams to 485.25 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.26 drams to 574.20 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 6.54 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.68 drams to 636.94 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 31.29 drams to 30022.07 drams. Silver price down by 0.84 drams to 418.89 drams. Platinum price down by 243.73 drams to 14041.03 drams.