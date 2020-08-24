Armenian President offers condolences to Georgian counterpart

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a letter of condolences to Georgia’s President Salome Zourabichvili over the passenger minibus crash near Shatili village which claimed human lives, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President extended his condolences to the relatives of the victims, wishing patience, and speedy recovery to the injured.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan