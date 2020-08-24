PM Pashinyan and ruling faction members discuss Armenia’s foreign policy, reforms agenda

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. Issues relating to Armenia’s foreign policy and reforms agenda were discussed during the meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the ruling My Step faction members of the Parliament, Faction head Lilit Makunts told reporters.

“They were ongoing discussions. We discussed foreign policy issues, the agenda of reforms and common value approaches”, she said.

Makunts informed that they also discussed the coronavirus pandemic, but the meeting didn’t touch upon the issue of nominating candidate for the Constitutional Court judge by the government.

Earlier today PM Nikol Pashinyan and the My Step faction members held a meeting at the headquarters of the Civil Contract party.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan