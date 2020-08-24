Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 August

Armenia, Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation sign deal on modernization of SU-25s

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense and Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation signed a contract on the modernization and renovation of SU-25 aircraft of the Armenian Air Force.

The Defense Ministry said the deal was inked at the Army 2020 International Military-Technical Conference between Armenian Deputy Minister of Defense Makar Ghambaryan and United Aircraft Corporation Deputy Director Ilya Tarasenko.

United Aircraft Corporation will assume the modernization and lifecycle maintenance of the mentioned planes, as well as aircraft issued earlier.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 





