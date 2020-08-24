Armenian President congratulates Ukrainian counterpart on national day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the country’s national day – the Independence Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“I am confident that with joint efforts we will be able to expand the agenda of the Armenian-Ukrainian relations and mutually beneficial cooperation”, the Armenian President said in his letter.

