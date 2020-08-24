PM Pashinyan’s meeting with ruling My Step faction kicks off

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with the members of the ruling My Step faction of the Parliament kicked off at the headquarters of the Civil Contract party.

My Step faction head Lilit Makunts told reporters that there is no planned agenda for the meeting.

“This is the faction’s regular meeting with the Prime Minister. Each month the faction is holding such a meeting. There is no planned agenda, it will be formed on the spot”, she said.

