U.S. provides additional assistance to Armenia to respond to COVID-19

YEREVAN, AUGUST 24, ARMENPRESS. The United States Government has committed an additional $1.43 million through the U.S. State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to address the impact of COVID-19 in Armenia, the USAID Armenia Mission told Armenpress.

In total, the U.S. Government has committed over $4 million in emergency assistance to Armenia in FY20. The United States is providing life-saving support by coordinating with the Government of Armenia, international humanitarian partners, and other stakeholders to identify priority areas for investment.

$1 million in new USAID assistance will support the agriculture and tourism sectors to recover economically from the pandemic, and adapt its needs to the post-COVID world.

$436,000 in additional State Department funding will provide shelter, food, and access to medical and social services for vulnerable migrants unable to return home due to the pandemic.

In addition to the aforementioned COVID-19 assistance, the United States has invested more than $1.57 billion in total assistance to Armenia over the past 20 years, including nearly $106 million for health.